CI Investments Inc. Has $325,000 Stock Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

CI Investments Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 95.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,444 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 33,424 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TSCO. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in Tractor Supply by 1,426.2% during the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,706,997 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $317,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595,151 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Tractor Supply by 722.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,173,209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $218,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,524 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth about $56,391,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the third quarter worth about $46,564,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Tractor Supply by 126.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 401,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $93,664,000 after acquiring an additional 223,955 shares during the period. 84.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $222.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.42. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $166.49 and a 1-year high of $251.17. The firm has a market cap of $24.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.04). Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 55.53% and a net margin of 7.49%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tractor Supply

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 7,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.35, for a total transaction of $1,814,707.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,980 shares in the company, valued at $3,405,703. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 1,335 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $333,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,471,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 7,982 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.35, for a total value of $1,814,707.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,980 shares in the company, valued at $3,405,703. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,482 shares of company stock worth $6,946,435 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Orscheln Farm & Home, and Petsense.

