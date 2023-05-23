O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 37.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,975 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 11,811 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $6,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 152,815 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $22,855,000 after purchasing an additional 22,043 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,401,000. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $538,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 23,232 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 222,679 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,409 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.64.

Shares of NYSE A opened at $129.09 on Tuesday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $112.52 and a one year high of $160.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $134.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.14, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.03.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 30.35%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 20.32%.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

