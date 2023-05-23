Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Shares Bought by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) by 95.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,760 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $6,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in Hubbell in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Hubbell in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Hubbell by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Hubbell by 22.1% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.16, for a total value of $152,969.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,376.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on HUBB. StockNews.com cut shares of Hubbell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Hubbell from $226.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Hubbell from $252.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Hubbell from $225.00 to $221.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hubbell from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.33.

Shares of HUBB opened at $282.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.99. Hubbell Incorporated has a twelve month low of $170.21 and a twelve month high of $286.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $247.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $244.39. The firm has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.99.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $1.15. Hubbell had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 13.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.79%.

Hubbell, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates through the Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions segments. The Electrical Solutions segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures, and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

