Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 29.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,305 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 24,272 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $7,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Tesla by 212.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,024,517 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $56,504,752,000 after purchasing an additional 144,784,989 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Tesla by 213.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,647,239 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,431,430,000 after acquiring an additional 67,859,515 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Tesla by 229.9% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,956,884 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $12,493,433,000 after acquiring an additional 32,723,798 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Tesla by 203.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,208,699 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,360,358,000 after acquiring an additional 13,558,882 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla by 186.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,282,014 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,992,554,000 after acquiring an additional 7,348,037 shares during the period. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla stock opened at $188.87 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $314.67. The stock has a market cap of $598.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.00.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Tesla had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The business had revenue of $23.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. Tesla’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Cowen lifted their target price on Tesla from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. KGI Securities downgraded Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $196.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Tesla from $223.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Tesla from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Tesla from $300.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.33.

In other Tesla news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total transaction of $19,573,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,608,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,874,765.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total value of $254,135.42. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,833,447.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total transaction of $19,573,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,608,720 shares in the company, valued at $314,874,765.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 153,220 shares of company stock valued at $29,479,261. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

