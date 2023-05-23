O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,286 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $7,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEF. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 89,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after buying an additional 9,650 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 135.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 12,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 7,412 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,456,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $985,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 66.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on JEF. StockNews.com began coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Jefferies Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Jefferies Financial Group from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

JEF stock opened at $30.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.92. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.88 and a twelve month high of $40.80. The firm has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is 51.28%.

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. The Investment Banking and Capital Markets segment provides investment banking, capital markets, and other related services.

