Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 190,315 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,617 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $7,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Tree Management LP increased its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 106.1% in the third quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 659 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 840.4% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 931 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 48.0% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 962 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 77.8% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 44.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CM shares. CIBC upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.14.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Price Performance

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at $41.91 on Tuesday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12 month low of $39.40 and a 12 month high of $56.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.56. The company has a market cap of $38.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.01.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 12.75%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 28th were issued a $0.639 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 27th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.10%. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.20%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

