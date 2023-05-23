Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Position Trimmed by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 61.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,388 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $8,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Cummins by 588.2% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cummins by 64.0% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the third quarter worth about $35,000. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMI opened at $218.03 on Tuesday. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $184.27 and a one year high of $261.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.00.

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 8.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.04 EPS. Analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 19.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

In related news, VP Walter J. Fier sold 3,307 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.99, for a total value of $836,637.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,689.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

CMI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Cummins from $287.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cummins in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Cummins from $231.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Cummins from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.25.

Cummins, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

