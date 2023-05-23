O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,695 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 11,331 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $7,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NXPI. CCLA Investment Management purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter valued at $65,447,000. Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter valued at about $50,317,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 983.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 306,500 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $45,212,000 after purchasing an additional 278,200 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 7.0% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,125,366 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $608,533,000 after purchasing an additional 269,404 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.09.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Up 1.4 %

Insider Buying and Selling at NXP Semiconductors

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $177.37 on Tuesday. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $132.08 and a 1-year high of $198.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $172.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $46.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.51.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total transaction of $2,497,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,090,349.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.

