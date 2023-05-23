O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 3,756 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 112,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,756 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $8,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of K. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 95.3% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 424,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,405,000 after acquiring an additional 207,392 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Kellogg by 16.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Kellogg by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Kellogg by 46.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kellogg by 6.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 38,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Stock Performance

NYSE:K opened at $68.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.42. Kellogg has a twelve month low of $63.74 and a twelve month high of $77.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.98 and a 200-day moving average of $69.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Kellogg Dividend Announcement

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 32.09% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

K has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Kellogg from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Kellogg in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Kellogg from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Kellogg from $60.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kellogg

In other Kellogg news, VP Kurt D. Forche sold 3,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total value of $226,460.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,942 shares in the company, valued at $620,217.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Kurt D. Forche sold 3,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total transaction of $226,460.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,942 shares in the company, valued at $620,217.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Gary H. Pilnick sold 22,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total transaction of $1,527,375.57. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,464 shares in the company, valued at $1,614,557.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 631,920 shares of company stock valued at $42,511,839 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. The North America segment includes the U.S. businesses and Canada. The Europe segment consists of European countries.

