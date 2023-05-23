SouthState Corp Grows Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

SouthState Corp grew its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 117.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,063 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ABNB. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, CNB Bank increased its position in Airbnb by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 39.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

In related news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total transaction of $39,725,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,450,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,586,463.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total transaction of $39,725,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,450,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $618,586,463.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.83, for a total value of $329,532.50. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 213,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,557,821.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,079,403 shares of company stock worth $371,794,192. 30.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Airbnb Trading Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $109.93 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $116.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.91 and a 12 month high of $144.63. The stock has a market cap of $70.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.13.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 37.51% and a net margin of 23.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on ABNB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Phillip Securities raised Airbnb from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Airbnb from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Airbnb from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Airbnb from $144.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.55.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

