O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 2,664 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,664 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $8,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cottage Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 12,970.5% in the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 2,111,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095,390 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,638,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,685,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779,273 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,056,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $504,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,143 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,276,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $507,195,000 after acquiring an additional 923,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 2,294.6% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 717,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $111,056,000 after buying an additional 687,546 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $170.86 on Tuesday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $144.46 and a 52 week high of $186.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $173.38 and a 200 day moving average of $173.56. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.03.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 56.40%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.73%.

TXN has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Mizuho raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.57.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

