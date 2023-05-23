Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Purchases Shares of 2,950 Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 8,935 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Cardinal Health by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 6.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 6.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 472,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,792,000 after purchasing an additional 28,568 shares during the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Cardinal Health from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $91.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $77.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.23.

Cardinal Health Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE CAH opened at $85.98 on Tuesday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.70 and a 12 month high of $87.03. The stock has a market cap of $21.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.04.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.26. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 81.55% and a net margin of 0.23%. The business had revenue of $50.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.5006 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.79%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

