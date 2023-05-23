O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 56,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,435 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $7,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WCN. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its holdings in Waste Connections by 277.8% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Rede Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the 4th quarter worth approximately $304,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Waste Connections by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 496 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on WCN shares. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Waste Connections from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Waste Connections from $158.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Waste Connections from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Waste Connections in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Waste Connections in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

Waste Connections Price Performance

In related news, Director William J. Razzouk sold 1,000 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.61, for a total value of $135,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,431 shares in the company, valued at $465,277.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Robert Michael Cloninger sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total value of $200,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,035,836.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director William J. Razzouk sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.61, for a total transaction of $135,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,277.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,700 shares of company stock worth $1,177,955. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WCN opened at $139.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $139.29 and its 200 day moving average is $136.62. The company has a market capitalization of $35.88 billion, a PE ratio of 42.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.68. Waste Connections, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.50 and a fifty-two week high of $148.20.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.82%.

Waste Connections Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, and disposal services. The firm offers its services to residential, commercial, landfill and transfer stations, and industries such as office, apartments multi-family, construction and demolition, property management, retail, restaurant, and manufacturing.

See Also

