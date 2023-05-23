SouthState Corp Boosts Holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

SouthState Corp boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,051 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 4.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,889 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Energy Transfer by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 424,932 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 260,824 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,919,000 after acquiring an additional 31,407 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 159,249 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 10,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 192,394 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after acquiring an additional 57,880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ET shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Energy Transfer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Energy Transfer Stock Down 0.2 %

In other Energy Transfer news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.27 per share, with a total value of $6,135,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 59,078,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $724,892,912.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 1,339,398 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.99 per share, with a total value of $17,398,780.02. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 56,917,875 shares in the company, valued at $739,363,196.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 500,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.27 per share, for a total transaction of $6,135,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 59,078,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $724,892,912.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 2,839,398 shares of company stock valued at $36,023,780 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Energy Transfer stock opened at $12.73 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $39.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.73. Energy Transfer LP has a 1-year low of $9.15 and a 1-year high of $13.67.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.49 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 5.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $0.308 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.68%. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is 91.79%.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

