VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP lowered its position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 67.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,516 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 113.5% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in VICI Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in VICI Properties in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 116.1% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:VICI opened at $31.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.94. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.75 and a 1-year high of $35.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 22nd. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.09%.

VICI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research cut their price target on VICI Properties from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $34.50 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Mizuho assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.75.

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

