SouthState Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

SouthState Corp raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 128.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 885 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 5,452 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 754 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,795 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Delaney Dennis R boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Delaney Dennis R now owns 27,319 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wills Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.3% in the third quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,365 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. 67.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $108.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $173.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 469.57, a P/E/G ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.94. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.57 and a 1 year high of $109.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 1.71%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total transaction of $2,554,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,152,697.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total value of $2,554,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,152,697.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Devinder Kumar sold 16,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $1,542,735.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 555,750 shares in the company, valued at $52,712,887.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 118,765 shares of company stock valued at $10,474,960. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.17.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

See Also

