SouthState Corp Purchases 497 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

SouthState Corp boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMDGet Rating) by 128.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 885 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMD. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 170.9% in the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 545 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.69, for a total transaction of $2,450,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,919,237.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Devinder Kumar sold 16,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $1,542,735.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 555,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,712,887.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.69, for a total transaction of $2,450,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,919,237.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,765 shares of company stock valued at $10,474,960 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $108.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $173.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 469.57, a PEG ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.94. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.57 and a 12 month high of $109.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMDGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.19%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMD. Barclays raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $103.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $76.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mizuho cut their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.17.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

