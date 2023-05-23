Vise Technologies Inc. Lowers Holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Vise Technologies Inc. trimmed its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 26.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,056 shares during the quarter. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,849 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 5,687 shares during the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 32,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 13,852 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 5,840 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 504.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 19,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 15,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 3rd quarter worth about $316,000. 72.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Price Performance

Shares of CP opened at $81.34 on Tuesday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a twelve month low of $65.17 and a twelve month high of $83.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.141 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.54%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$128.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $78.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Kansas City currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.40.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Ltd. provides rail freight transportation services. It offers rail services linking Canada, the United States and Mexico. The company was founded on June 22, 2001 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Articles

