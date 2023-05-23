SouthState Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

SouthState Corp trimmed its holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) by 29.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,167 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 487 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SEIC. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in SEI Investments by 1.1% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in SEI Investments by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,808 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,694 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,209 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in SEI Investments by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 35,316 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. 69.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

Insider Transactions at SEI Investments

In other SEI Investments news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 65,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $3,654,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,583,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,970,989.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 65,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $3,654,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 8,583,787 shares in the company, valued at $475,970,989.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 36,462 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total value of $2,019,994.80. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 8,749,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $484,732,659.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 118,021 shares of company stock worth $6,551,993. 25.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SEI Investments Trading Down 0.1 %

SEI Investments stock opened at $57.88 on Tuesday. SEI Investments has a twelve month low of $46.30 and a twelve month high of $64.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.49.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.03). SEI Investments had a net margin of 20.88% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The business had revenue of $469.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. SEI Investments’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

SEI Investments declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 18th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the asset manager to buy up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.80.

SEI Investments Profile

(Get Rating)

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.