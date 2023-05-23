Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Makes New Investment in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 4,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 9,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Cardinal Health Stock Up 0.1 %

Cardinal Health stock opened at $85.98 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.95 and its 200 day moving average is $78.04. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.70 and a twelve month high of $87.03. The company has a market capitalization of $21.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.41, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.74.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $50.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.63 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 81.55% and a net margin of 0.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.5006 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 113.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CAH shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cardinal Health from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Cardinal Health in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Cardinal Health from a “d+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Cardinal Health from $91.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.23.

About Cardinal Health

(Get Rating)

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.