SouthState Corp Has $69,000 Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

SouthState Corp boosted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 291.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 235 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Netflix were worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 190.5% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 10,038 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after purchasing an additional 6,582 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 164,478 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $48,500,000 after purchasing an additional 29,628 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 62,998 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $18,577,000 after purchasing an additional 3,119 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 1,056 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 77.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 7,147 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.28, for a total value of $2,389,099.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 86 shares in the company, valued at $28,748.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total transaction of $8,513,020.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 7,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.28, for a total value of $2,389,099.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 86 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,748.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Netflix Trading Down 0.6 %

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Argus upped their price target on Netflix from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Benchmark reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Netflix from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Netflix from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Netflix in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $347.78.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $363.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $330.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $321.26. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.28 and a 12-month high of $379.43. The firm has a market cap of $161.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.18 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 13.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

Recommended Stories

