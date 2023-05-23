Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 538,653 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,705 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $22,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Carrier Global by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,910,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,949,000 after acquiring an additional 321,273 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Gratus Capital LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Carrier Global by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,064,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,894,000 after acquiring an additional 15,639 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

CARR opened at $42.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $35.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.37 and a 200-day moving average of $43.73. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $33.10 and a 52-week high of $49.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on CARR shares. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Carrier Global from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Argus lifted their price target on Carrier Global from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Carrier Global from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total transaction of $933,452.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,222,505. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

