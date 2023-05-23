Wealthsource Partners LLC Sells 66 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Wealthsource Partners LLC cut its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Diageo by 6.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,647,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Diageo by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Diageo by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC grew its position in shares of Diageo by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Diageo by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares during the period. 9.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Diageo alerts:

Diageo Stock Down 0.2 %

DEO opened at $178.45 on Tuesday. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $160.09 and a fifty-two week high of $194.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $182.14 and its 200 day moving average is $179.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Diageo Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.5187 per share. This represents a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.43.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,600 ($44.78) to GBX 3,700 ($46.02) in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,800 ($59.70) to GBX 4,500 ($55.97) in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Diageo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4,022.22.

About Diageo

(Get Rating)

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.