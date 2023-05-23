SouthState Corp Has $198,000 Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

SouthState Corp decreased its holdings in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,172 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,762 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in V.F. were worth $198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VFC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in V.F. by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,200,890 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,285,822,000 after purchasing an additional 5,626,337 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in V.F. by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,962,446 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $746,627,000 after purchasing an additional 4,404,458 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in V.F. by 74.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,873,746 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $162,174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497,850 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its position in shares of V.F. by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 3,854,595 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $106,422,000 after buying an additional 1,558,582 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,806,000. 96.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VFC stock opened at $19.56 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.20. The stock has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.44. V.F. Co. has a twelve month low of $18.53 and a twelve month high of $51.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on V.F. from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of V.F. from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of V.F. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.37.

In other V.F. news, Director Carol L. Roberts bought 7,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.07 per share, with a total value of $149,786.63. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,786.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

