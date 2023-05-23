SouthState Corp Raises Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

SouthState Corp boosted its stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 491.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,580 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,805 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Fortive were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fortive by 39.4% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,710,019 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $332,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,640 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Fortive by 75.3% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,345,333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,368 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fortive by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,557,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,288,355,000 after purchasing an additional 989,883 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Fortive by 54.2% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,678,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,729,000 after purchasing an additional 941,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fortive by 3.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,779,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,736,146,000 after purchasing an additional 860,002 shares in the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Fortive

In other news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,336 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $88,697.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,519,234.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Fortive news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 3,249 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total value of $220,119.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,216,847.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,336 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $88,697.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,519,234.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of FTV stock opened at $66.42 on Tuesday. Fortive Co. has a 12-month low of $52.47 and a 12-month high of $69.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.43 and its 200 day moving average is $66.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.14.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Research analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FTV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Fortive from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fortive in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

Fortive Profile

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

