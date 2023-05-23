Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Stock Position Lifted by SouthState Corp

SouthState Corp lifted its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,958 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Unilever were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UL. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its stake in Unilever by 81.5% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 10,061,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,643,000 after buying an additional 4,518,649 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Unilever by 1,869.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,519,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,625,000 after buying an additional 1,442,059 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Unilever by 20.7% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,968,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,509,000 after buying an additional 1,194,641 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Unilever by 29.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,793,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,844,000 after buying an additional 861,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,270,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,198,000 after purchasing an additional 650,095 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Unilever from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Unilever presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Unilever Trading Down 1.7 %

Unilever Announces Dividend

NYSE:UL opened at $52.34 on Tuesday. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $42.44 and a 1-year high of $55.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $0.4569 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%.

About Unilever

(Get Rating)

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment offers hair care, skin care, and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing. The Personal Care segment consists of sales of skin cleansing, deodorant, and oral care products.

