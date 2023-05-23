SouthState Corp Cuts Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

SouthState Corp lowered its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,951 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 740 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Korea Investment CORP grew its position in Yum! Brands by 102.4% in the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 254,376 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,050,000 after acquiring an additional 128,674 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $297,000. BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Yum! Brands by 16.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,472,973 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $156,636,000 after acquiring an additional 210,170 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Scott Catlett sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $155,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,633,770. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Scott Catlett sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $155,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,633,770. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $510,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,393 shares in the company, valued at $1,871,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,348 shares of company stock valued at $4,068,713 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE YUM opened at $134.91 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.24. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.96 and a 12-month high of $143.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.00.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.08). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 17.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Yum! Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.94%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on YUM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.11.

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

