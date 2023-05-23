SouthState Corp Has $475,000 Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

SouthState Corp cut its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Corteva were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Corteva by 420.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 37,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after buying an additional 30,605 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Corteva by 2.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,432,000 after buying an additional 2,662 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Corteva by 38.1% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 146,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,409,000 after buying an additional 40,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the first quarter valued at approximately $799,000. 79.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CTVA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Corteva from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, OTR Global cut shares of Corteva to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.53.

Corteva Price Performance

CTVA stock opened at $56.86 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.42. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.03 and a 12-month high of $68.43. The firm has a market cap of $40.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.23. Corteva had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.04%.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc engages in the provision of seed and crop protection solutions, which focus on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. It operates through the Seed and Crop Protection segments. The Seed segment is involved in developing and supplying advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

Further Reading

