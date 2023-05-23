SouthState Corp Reduces Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

SouthState Corp cut its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,951 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 740 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 127.7% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 77.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $134.91 on Tuesday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.96 and a 12-month high of $143.24. The stock has a market cap of $37.79 billion, a PE ratio of 31.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $134.26 and a 200 day moving average of $130.24.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.08). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 17.67% and a negative return on equity of 14.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.94%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on YUM shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.11.

In related news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $510,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 14,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,871,090. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $510,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 14,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,871,090. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Catlett sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $155,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,348 shares of company stock valued at $4,068,713 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

