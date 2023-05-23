CoreCap Advisors LLC Acquires 9,834 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Get Rating) by 177.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,834 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Savior LLC boosted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 405.8% in the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000.

Shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $74.53 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.50 and its 200 day moving average is $74.72. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $70.40 and a 1 year high of $80.19.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

