Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 869 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $17,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Xylem by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in Xylem by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Xylem by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Xylem by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in Xylem by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 32,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,798,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

XYL has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Xylem from $123.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Xylem in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.80.

Shares of NYSE XYL opened at $104.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.07. Xylem Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.08 and a 52 week high of $118.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.39%.

In other Xylem news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 56,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total value of $5,527,900.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,235,909.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 15,942 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total transaction of $1,601,055.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,219,822.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 56,298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total value of $5,527,900.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,235,909.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through the following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

