SouthState Corp Lowers Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

SouthState Corp decreased its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) by 28.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,259 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $126.00 to $119.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $94.20 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.78.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:COF opened at $99.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.98. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $83.93 and a 1-year high of $128.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $37.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.47.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by ($1.49). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.06 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.55%.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

