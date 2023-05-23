CoreCap Advisors LLC Sells 2,497 Shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

CoreCap Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,497 shares during the quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RDVY. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 70,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,082,000 after purchasing an additional 9,155 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 20,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 5,698 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 307,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,510,000 after acquiring an additional 12,064 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 531,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,355,000 after acquiring an additional 39,375 shares during the period. Finally, True Capital Management purchased a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $400,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDVY opened at $45.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.37. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $38.34 and a twelve month high of $49.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were given a $0.211 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

