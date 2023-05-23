Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,637 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,834 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.08% of Northern Trust worth $14,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Northern Trust by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 545 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. increased its position in Northern Trust by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 9,507 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,487 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,698 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 29,612 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,620,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total transaction of $48,800.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,784.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Northern Trust Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NTRS shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Northern Trust from $87.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Northern Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Northern Trust from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Northern Trust from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Northern Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $97.00 to $96.50 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.29.

NTRS stock opened at $73.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $15.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.07. Northern Trust Co. has a 12-month low of $69.54 and a 12-month high of $113.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.47.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.01). Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 14.73%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. Northern Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.02%.

Northern Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

Further Reading

