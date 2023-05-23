Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP) to Issue Dividend of $0.12

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, May 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.1239 per share on Friday, May 26th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of BSJP opened at $22.37 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.36. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.56 and a 52 week high of $23.45.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $232,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 413,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,989,000 after purchasing an additional 11,558 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 442,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,525,000 after purchasing an additional 33,431 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,767,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 99,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 8,442 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

