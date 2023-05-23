Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS) Increases Dividend to $0.13 Per Share

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.126 per share on Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ BSJS opened at $20.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.97. Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.03 and a one year high of $22.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 112.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 172,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,472,000 after buying an additional 91,424 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 147,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 46,179 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 138,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 34,873 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 35,093 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate high yield bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSJS was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

