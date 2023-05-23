Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT) Increases Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0525 per share on Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSMT opened at $22.79 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.76 and a 1 year high of $23.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.29 and a 200-day moving average of $23.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 9.7% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 3,303 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 10.1% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 30,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 29,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 11,116 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 61.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 7,047 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2029. BSMT was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

