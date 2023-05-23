Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.60.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens upped their price objective on Myriad Genetics from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Myriad Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Myriad Genetics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Myriad Genetics from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Nicole Lambert sold 6,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total transaction of $151,046.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 240,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,647,080.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics Price Performance

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 29.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 99.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 722.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 14.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. 99.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MYGN opened at $20.07 on Tuesday. Myriad Genetics has a one year low of $13.92 and a one year high of $28.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.67 and a 200-day moving average of $19.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.15 and a beta of 1.84.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $181.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.56 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 7.42% and a negative net margin of 21.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Myriad Genetics will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About Myriad Genetics

(Get Rating)

Myriad Genetics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of transformative molecular diagnostic tests. It operates through the Diagnostics and Other segments. The Diagnostics segment provides testing and collaborative development of testing that is designed to assess an individual’s risk of developing a disease later in life.

See Also

