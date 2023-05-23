MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Stock Position Lifted by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 257,631 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,336 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of MGM Resorts International worth $8,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGM. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 82.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MGM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $38.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MGM Resorts International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.13.

MGM Resorts International Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:MGM opened at $42.33 on Tuesday. MGM Resorts International has a 12 month low of $26.41 and a 12 month high of $46.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 2.06.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.40. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 13.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGM Resorts International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 12.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Alexis Herman sold 2,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total transaction of $100,180.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,796.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other MGM Resorts International news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.42, for a total transaction of $2,221,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 161,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,179,693.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexis Herman sold 2,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total transaction of $100,180.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,797 shares in the company, valued at $630,796.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,220 shares of company stock valued at $2,445,251 in the last 90 days. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MGM Resorts International Profile

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

Featured Articles

