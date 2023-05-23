Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Shares Acquired by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) by 45.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 479,887 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 150,009 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $8,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INFY. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Infosys by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Infosys by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 157,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,914,000 after buying an additional 44,768 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Infosys in the 1st quarter valued at about $465,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Infosys by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,017,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,315,000 after buying an additional 528,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Infosys by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,051,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,164,000 after buying an additional 16,102 shares during the last quarter. 12.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Infosys stock opened at $15.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.99. Infosys Limited has a 12-month low of $14.71 and a 12-month high of $20.60.
Several brokerages have recently commented on INFY. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Infosys from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Citigroup cut shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Infosys in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Infosys from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.33.
Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.
