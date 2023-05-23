Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Shares Acquired by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) by 45.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 479,887 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 150,009 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $8,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INFY. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Infosys by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Infosys by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 157,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,914,000 after buying an additional 44,768 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Infosys in the 1st quarter valued at about $465,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Infosys by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,017,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,315,000 after buying an additional 528,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Infosys by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,051,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,164,000 after buying an additional 16,102 shares during the last quarter. 12.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Infosys stock opened at $15.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.99. Infosys Limited has a 12-month low of $14.71 and a 12-month high of $20.60.

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 31.78%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on INFY. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Infosys from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Citigroup cut shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Infosys in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Infosys from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

