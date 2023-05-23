Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Shares Bought by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 173,922 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $8,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Imperial Oil during the first quarter valued at about $293,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Imperial Oil during the first quarter valued at about $241,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Imperial Oil by 3.8% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,345 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Imperial Oil by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 316,626 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,299,000 after buying an additional 11,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Imperial Oil during the first quarter valued at about $533,000. 20.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on IMO shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$70.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Scotiabank upgraded Imperial Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Imperial Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $82.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.00.

NYSEAMERICAN:IMO opened at $46.92 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.69. Imperial Oil Limited has a 52 week low of $39.95 and a 52 week high of $58.99. The company has a market capitalization of $27.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The energy company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.13. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 31.73% and a net margin of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $8.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.38 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Imperial Oil Limited will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.3674 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. This is an increase from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.64%.

Imperial Oil Ltd. engages in the exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, Chemical, and Corporate and Other. The Upstream segment includes the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen.

