CoreCap Advisors LLC Buys 5,461 Shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,011 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,461 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 13,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,673 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 144,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,667,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 102,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $401,000.

IYE stock opened at $41.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.37. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $34.94 and a 52 week high of $50.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.19 and its 200 day moving average is $45.52.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

