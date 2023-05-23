Clearbridge Investments LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Clearbridge Investments LLC decreased its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 248,111 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,812 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.40% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $83,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MLM. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 94 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Martin Marietta Materials Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MLM opened at $405.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $359.42 and its 200 day moving average is $355.76. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $284.99 and a 52 week high of $410.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $1.17. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 15.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is currently 17.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MLM. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $450.00 to $465.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $390.00 to $386.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Raymond James raised their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $389.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $400.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $412.75.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.