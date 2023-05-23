CoreCap Advisors LLC Buys 2,829 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 33.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,307 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares during the quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,399 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,540,000 after buying an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 512,126 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $51,213,000 after buying an additional 9,313 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,810 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 21.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 14,063 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares during the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total value of $102,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 849 shares in the company, valued at $86,665.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total transaction of $102,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,665.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director R A. Walker acquired 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $103.00 per share, with a total value of $494,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,842,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

COP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Societe Generale upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $141.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.58.

COP stock opened at $103.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $101.51 and a 200-day moving average of $111.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.30. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $78.30 and a 12 month high of $138.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.36. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 32.75%. The firm had revenue of $15.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 26th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 16.32%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

Further Reading

