CoreCap Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,011 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,461 shares during the quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $1,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IYE. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 102.9% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth $46,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYE opened at $41.85 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.37. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a one year low of $34.94 and a one year high of $50.75.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

