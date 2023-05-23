CoreCap Advisors LLC Acquires 12,865 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:BJAN)

CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:BJAN – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,584 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,865 shares during the quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January were worth $1,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter worth approximately $141,000. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 96.9% in the fourth quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 13,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 6,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 5,563 shares during the period.

BJAN opened at $35.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.41. The company has a market capitalization of $181.32 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.69.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

