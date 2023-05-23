Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Stock Position Decreased by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC decreased its stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 727,068 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 13,114 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.24% of Hess worth $103,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hess by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 214 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Hess by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 223 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new position in Hess in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Hess during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Hess by 92.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Hess

In other Hess news, SVP Richard D. Lynch sold 33,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.84, for a total value of $4,608,238.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,279,678.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Richard D. Lynch sold 33,191 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.84, for a total value of $4,608,238.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,279,678.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Corp Hess sold 6,382,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $166,710,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,436,221 shares of company stock worth $174,102,591 in the last ninety days. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hess Price Performance

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HES. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Hess from $179.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on Hess from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Hess from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hess in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Hess from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.00.

NYSE HES opened at $133.08 on Tuesday. Hess Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.34 and a fifty-two week high of $160.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $135.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.92. The firm has a market cap of $40.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.10. Hess had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 18.47%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hess Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Hess’s payout ratio is currently 25.07%.

Hess Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

Further Reading

