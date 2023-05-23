CoreCap Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWX)

CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 69,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 88.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 3,222 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 1,936.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 9,180 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, JFG Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.66% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $22.54 on Tuesday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.10 and a one year high of $24.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.71.

SPDR Barclays Capital International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Lehman International Treasury Bond ETF is engaged in providing investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Global Treasury ex-US Capped Index. The Barclays Capital Global Treasury Ex-US Capped Index includes government bonds issued by investment-grade countries outside the United States, in local currencies, that have a remaining maturity of one year or more and are rated investment grade.

