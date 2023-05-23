SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Acquired by CoreCap Advisors LLC

CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,048 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPEM. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2,793.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 369.2% in the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 1,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000.

SPEM opened at $34.09 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $29.80 and a 12 month high of $37.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.96.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

