SVB Wealth LLC Has $1.53 Million Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

SVB Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,547 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,054 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $1,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 63.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,331,045 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $251,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,686 shares during the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at $67,465,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at $63,709,000. Prana Capital Management LP increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 5,949.9% in the 3rd quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 843,965 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $63,778,000 after buying an additional 830,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,491,575 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $490,569,000 after purchasing an additional 695,648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE FIS opened at $57.47 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.52 and its 200-day moving average is $63.32. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.57 and a 12-month high of $106.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.09. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 114.79% and a positive return on equity of 10.66%. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 958 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.24 per share, for a total transaction of $54,835.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,324.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 5,658 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total transaction of $361,433.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,045,587.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.24 per share, for a total transaction of $54,835.92. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,404 shares in the company, valued at $309,324.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FIS shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $86.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Stephens upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.30.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Merchant, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Banking segment focuses on serving financial institutions with core processing software, transaction processing software, and complementary applications and services.

